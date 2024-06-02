Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 800 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of CTO Realty Growth worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $407.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.74. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

