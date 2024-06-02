Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 33.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $30,962,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,121,971 shares of company stock worth $31,073,410. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.