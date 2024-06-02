Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 10,098 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $131.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.