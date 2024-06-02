Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $111.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

