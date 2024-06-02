Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,000 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 190.3% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.44%.

(Free Report)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.