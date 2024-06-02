GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Director John Randall Waterfield Acquires 99,121 Shares

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) Director John Randall Waterfield acquired 99,121 shares of GEE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454,121 shares in the company, valued at $163,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.33 on Friday. GEE Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group comprises about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GEE Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

