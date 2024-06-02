LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director Kjell Gruner Sells 5,208 Shares

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $33,279.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,211.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kjell Gruner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,300 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $35,139.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kjell Gruner sold 6,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $38,880.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $32,650.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $32,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $33,150.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

LVWR opened at $6.49 on Friday. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveWire Group ( NYSE:LVWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LVWR

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.