Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider Purchases A$29,433.54 in Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Free Report) insider John Wigglesworth bought 20,979 shares of Cyclopharm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$29,433.54 ($19,622.36).
Cyclopharm Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10.
Cyclopharm Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclopharm
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.