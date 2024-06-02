Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) Insider Purchases A$29,433.54 in Stock

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC – Get Free Report) insider John Wigglesworth bought 20,979 shares of Cyclopharm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$29,433.54 ($19,622.36).

Cyclopharm Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10.

Get Cyclopharm alerts:

Cyclopharm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cyclopharm Limited manufacture and sells medical equipment and radiopharmaceuticals in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Technegas and Molecular Imaging segments. The Technegas segment offers diagnostic equipment and consumables used by physicians in the detection of pulmonary embolism.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.