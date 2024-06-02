DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $27,405.08 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DocuSign Stock Up 0.1 %

DocuSign stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,805,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 161,762 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,826,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

