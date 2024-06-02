Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Insider Sells $26,274.00 in Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Broadwind Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.83 on Friday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadwind

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Broadwind by 68.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadwind by 175.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Broadwind by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.