NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the footwear maker on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

NIKE has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NIKE to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.40. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

