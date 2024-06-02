Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,529 shares of company stock valued at $564,115. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

