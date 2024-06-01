Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $240.71 and last traded at $239.04, with a volume of 1075051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.36.

The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $145,471,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after acquiring an additional 536,038 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $100,164,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.