Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,102 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in HP were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in HP by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,774 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,918,000 after buying an additional 88,191 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insider Activity

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.48 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.