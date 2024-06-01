DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to 13.35-13.75 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $227.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $229.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

