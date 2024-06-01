DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.350-13.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to 13.35-13.75 EPS.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
Shares of DKS opened at $227.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $229.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKS
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.