Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Hold”

Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.2 %

UHS opened at $189.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $189.95.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 48.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,339,000 after buying an additional 638,166 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after buying an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,212,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.