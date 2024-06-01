Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.850 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.25-$1.85 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

