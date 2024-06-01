Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Stock Price Up 5%

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00. Approximately 419,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,348,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,296,000 after buying an additional 541,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,589,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,339,000 after buying an additional 1,344,601 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

