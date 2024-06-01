Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $30.44 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,474 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $30,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.03.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

