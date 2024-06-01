Richard Brandon Asbill Sells 696 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 696 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $14,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bandwidth Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

