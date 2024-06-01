PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 17,414 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 17,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $15,498.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLBY Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.01.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

