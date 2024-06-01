TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 8,040.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,848 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,127 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,563,000 after purchasing an additional 197,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $88.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

