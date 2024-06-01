Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 70,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,420,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,539,000 after buying an additional 394,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

