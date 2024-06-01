Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,548 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortive were worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Fortive by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,127,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,982,000 after buying an additional 176,433 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.