Fiduciary Trust Co Invests $235,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

GOLD stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

