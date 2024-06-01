Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,842 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Garmin by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,890,850. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.5 %

GRMN opened at $163.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.42. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $171.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.