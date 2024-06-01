Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $112.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

