Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $192.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

