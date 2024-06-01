Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $241,229,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 279,496.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,394 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 43.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 26.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,820,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,793 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.49, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $43.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,421 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

