Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 750 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,086,085,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,649 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $26,604,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

