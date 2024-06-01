Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $9.36 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $122.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average is $117.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

