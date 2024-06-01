Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 6,050 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $3,598,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166,219 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $20,248,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,929 shares of company stock worth $12,857,769. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.07 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

