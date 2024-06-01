Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NU were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NU by 6.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after buying an additional 4,672,092 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,813,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after buying an additional 4,044,904 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,228,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,655,000 after buying an additional 2,274,819 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 8.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,949,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,585 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NU. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.74.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

