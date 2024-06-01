Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 88,576 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

