Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 377 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

