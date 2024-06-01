Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -264.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

