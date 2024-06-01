Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,510 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Coterra Energy worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

