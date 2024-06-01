Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in LPL Financial by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after buying an additional 613,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 358.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,604,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 524.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,912,000 after acquiring an additional 229,434 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $286.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.65. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.13 and a 12-month high of $287.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

