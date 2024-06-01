Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,640 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $76.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.52. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.