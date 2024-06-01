Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.59. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $4,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 569.1% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Salesforce by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $89,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,857 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

