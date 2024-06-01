Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $51.85. Approximately 1,019,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,524,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 139,453 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 68,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,373,000 after purchasing an additional 146,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 204.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 37,856 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.