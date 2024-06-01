Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $265.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $4,644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

