Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $360.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.59. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.