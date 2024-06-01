Fiduciary Trust Co Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,074 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 2.1 %

UBS Group stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $32.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

