Fiduciary Trust Co Raises Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

