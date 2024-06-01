GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in GSK were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,281,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in GSK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,089,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 117,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $44.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

