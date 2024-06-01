11,629 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.