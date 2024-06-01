30,964 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Acquired by Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS PMAY opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.