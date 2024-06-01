Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $33,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $62.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

