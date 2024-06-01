Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 77,656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

